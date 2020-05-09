Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 783.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,203 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Visa by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in Visa by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

NYSE V opened at $185.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $358.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.88. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

