Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,708 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SA opened at $14.50 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.15 million, a PE ratio of -103.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $30.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

