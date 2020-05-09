Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $87,000 Position in Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 66.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,053 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Qumu were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUMU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter worth about $1,694,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qumu alerts:

NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. Qumu Corp has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter. Qumu had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 121.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Qumu Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.24 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Qumu Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.