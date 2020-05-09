Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

