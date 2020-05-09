Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 147,918 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,431 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Cowen downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Range Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Range Resources from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Range Resources stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71 and a beta of 2.69. Range Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The business had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steffen E. Palko acquired 903,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Funk acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $23,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 933,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.