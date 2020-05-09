Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 295,786 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.77% of RealNetworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNWK. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,020,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,750 shares during the period. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNWK opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. RealNetworks Inc has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

