Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.44% of Nephros at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nephros by 238.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Nephros by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,750 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nephros in the first quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nephros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,987,000.

Get Nephros alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NEPH opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $81.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. Nephros, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter. Nephros had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 56.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEPH. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Nephros Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.