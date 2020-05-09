Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 42,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRGO stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.20. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

