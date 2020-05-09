Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Timken by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Timken by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24. Timken Co has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other Timken news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287 over the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

