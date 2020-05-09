Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:CNSP opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.68. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14).

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

