Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 16,220 Shares of Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,220 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Calyxt worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLXT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,470 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Calyxt by 3,558.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Calyxt by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC increased its position in Calyxt by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 221,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $54,545.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT opened at $4.29 on Friday. Calyxt Inc has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $146.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 60.47% and a negative net margin of 455.07%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Calyxt Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Calyxt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

