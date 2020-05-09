Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

In related news, Director Robert Manzo bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.86 per share, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of VC stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.05. Visteon Corp has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.40 million. Visteon’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

