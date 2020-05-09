Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 2,051 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.79 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $207.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

