Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 785 Shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on IGMS shares. ValuEngine raised IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

IGMS stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a current ratio of 26.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.