Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $282.79

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.79 and traded as low as $247.50. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares shares last traded at $249.76, with a volume of 34,421 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRFHF shares. CIBC downgraded Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from $765.00 to $530.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $15.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

