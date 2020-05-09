Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.56.

Finning International stock opened at C$17.67 on Wednesday. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$10.59 and a twelve month high of C$25.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77.

In other news, Senior Officer Pedro Antonio Damjanic Yutronic acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.61 per share, with a total value of C$64,690.43. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$167,564.60. Also, Director Vicki Avril acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.38 per share, with a total value of C$213,828.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$320,742.18. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $321,319.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

