Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $59.42

Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.42 and traded as high as $61.00. Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at $60.50, with a volume of 231,938 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 82.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 million and a P/E ratio of 7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a GBX 1.23 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Finsbury Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries under the Village Bakery, Vogel's, and Cranks Organic brands; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

