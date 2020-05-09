First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Lifted to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.69.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC stock opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,470,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,623,000 after purchasing an additional 101,237 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,360,000 after purchasing an additional 119,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,749,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,921,000 after purchasing an additional 90,766 shares during the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.