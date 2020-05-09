First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Upgraded to Neutral by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $95.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FRC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.69.

FRC stock opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $122.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.49.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after buying an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,470,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,623,000 after purchasing an additional 101,237 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,360,000 after purchasing an additional 119,542 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,749,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,921,000 after purchasing an additional 90,766 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

