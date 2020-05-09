First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,206 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 96,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $18.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

