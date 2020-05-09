Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Position Reduced by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,668 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Flex were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $304,253.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Flex’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

