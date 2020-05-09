Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 157.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 360,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 164,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.49.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 224,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,094. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

