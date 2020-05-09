Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FME. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.25 ($102.62) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.72 ($93.86).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:FME opened at €71.78 ($83.47) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €53.50 ($62.21) and a 52 week high of €81.10 ($94.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €63.77 and a 200 day moving average of €66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.