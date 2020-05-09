Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.72 ($93.86).

FME stock opened at €71.78 ($83.47) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €53.50 ($62.21) and a 1-year high of €81.10 ($94.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.40.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

