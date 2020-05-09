Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.25 ($102.62) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €80.72 ($93.86).

Shares of FME opened at €71.78 ($83.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €53.50 ($62.21) and a 12 month high of €81.10 ($94.30). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

