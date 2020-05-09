Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €88.25 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €88.25 ($102.62) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($95.93) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.72 ($93.86).

Shares of FME opened at €71.78 ($83.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €53.50 ($62.21) and a 12-month high of €81.10 ($94.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.40.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

