Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €95.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.72 ($93.86).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FME opened at €71.78 ($83.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €53.50 ($62.21) and a twelve month high of €81.10 ($94.30). The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €63.77 and a 200 day moving average of €66.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.