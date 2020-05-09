FY2021 Earnings Forecast for National CineMedia, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NCMI. TheStreet cut shares of National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of NCMI opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $234.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.09. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,562,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 820,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 236,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $657,647.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,896,343 shares of company stock worth $7,796,186 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

