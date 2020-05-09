FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Issued By DA Davidson

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Provident Financial Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.54.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

PFS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd.

Shares of PFS opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $846.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.