FY2022 EPS Estimates for Great Canadian Gaming Corp Cut by Analyst (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Great Canadian Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Great Canadian Gaming from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Great Canadian Gaming from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Great Canadian Gaming from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of GC stock opened at C$25.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.68, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.55. Great Canadian Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$18.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.49. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$357.40 million during the quarter.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

