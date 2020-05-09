GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €22.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.58) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on G1A. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.64 ($27.49).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €22.20 ($25.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 1 year high of €30.32 ($35.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.73.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.