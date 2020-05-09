GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €29.00 by Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €29.00 ($33.72) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.64 ($27.49).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €22.20 ($25.81) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.73. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a twelve month high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

