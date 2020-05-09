General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $8.84 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

