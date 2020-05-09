Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.99. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.