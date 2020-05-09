Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Gibson Energy from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.92.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

TSE:GEI opened at C$20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.51. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.96 and a 52 week high of C$28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 115.55%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.