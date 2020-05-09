Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CSFB increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.92.

Shares of GEI opened at C$20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.96 and a 52 week high of C$28.34.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 115.55%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

