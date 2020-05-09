Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCIU. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 253.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 155,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 111,762 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Change Path LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 60,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCIU opened at $30.25 on Friday. Global X Scientific Beta US ETF has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83.

