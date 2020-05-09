Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.80

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $8.63. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 46,995 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GER. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER)

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

