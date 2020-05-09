Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $4,150,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Granite Construction by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Granite Construction by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period.

NYSE:GVA opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $707.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.48. Granite Construction Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GVA shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

