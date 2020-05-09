Gratus Capital LLC Sells 72,175 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 72,175 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after buying an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

