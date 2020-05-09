Happycoin (HPC) Tops One Day Volume of $2,782.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. Happycoin has a total market cap of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00829619 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00040276 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00261667 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000715 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

