Harwood Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 401 Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.10.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

In related news, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

