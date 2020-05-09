Harwood Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,204.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,321.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

