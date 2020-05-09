HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €46.00 ($53.49) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.07 ($75.66).

HEI opened at €44.25 ($51.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.03. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a 1 year high of €73.02 ($84.91). The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.05.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

