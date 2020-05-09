HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €43.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.00) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.82% from the stock’s current price.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.07 ($75.66).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €44.25 ($51.45) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a 52 week high of €73.02 ($84.91). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.05.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.