Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HFG. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €34.72 ($40.37).

Shares of Hellofresh stock opened at €37.20 ($43.26) on Wednesday. Hellofresh has a one year low of €8.00 ($9.30) and a one year high of €36.16 ($42.05). The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €29.09 and its 200-day moving average is €22.12.

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

