Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €43.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.00) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €34.72 ($40.37).

HFG opened at €37.20 ($43.26) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. Hellofresh has a 1-year low of €8.00 ($9.30) and a 1-year high of €36.16 ($42.05). The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a PE ratio of -600.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.12.

About Hellofresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

