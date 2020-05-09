Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €43.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hellofresh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €34.72 ($40.37).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €37.20 ($43.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. Hellofresh has a 12 month low of €8.00 ($9.30) and a 12 month high of €36.16 ($42.05). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00.

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

