HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.95

HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and traded as low as $3.86. HENDERSON LD DE/S shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 4,190 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLDCY. Goldman Sachs Group cut HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55.

HENDERSON LD DE/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy.

