Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.11% of Hercules Capital worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 47,093 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC opened at $10.92 on Friday. Hercules Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

HTGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

